Tears as heartbroken but determined mother sees long-awaited inquest open

There were tears and anguish but also steely determination as heartbroken mother Fiona Donohoe saw an inquest open into the death of her son Noah.

Ms Donohoe has been supported by family members during long days at Belfast Coroner’s Court this week as final preparations were made.

Patience was tried further by a brief evacuation of the entire Laganside courts complex on Wednesday afternoon, believed to have been sparked by someone vaping in a toilet.

The inquest, which saw a complex jury selection take more than three days, is led by one of the most senior judges in Northern Ireland and features a host of eminent KCs across legal benches.

It has been described as “unprecedented in this jurisdiction”.

Noah Donohoe’s body was found in a storm drain six days after he went missing (Family handout/PSNI/PA)

Comparisons were made by some to the Hillsborough inquests which probed the 1989 disaster at the football ground in Sheffield.

It comes almost six years after the death of the teenage boy.

As Northern Ireland was starting to emerge from the first coronavirus lockdown at the end of June 2020, crowds of people turned out to join a large-scale search effort for Noah.

When the announcement came that his body had been discovered in a north Belfast storm drain, there was palpable shock at every parent’s worst nightmare.

His mother’s high profile campaign and pursuit of every avenue for answers around how her son died, across the city from his home, has tugged hearts.

Preliminary hearings for the inquest started in July 2020 and saw enormous crowds of supported dubbed “Noah’s Army” gather outside the court wearing blue and white striped T-shirts and holding placards.

Fiona Donohoe with Noah, her only son (Family handout/PA)

The process was hit with a number of delays, and a lengthy jury selection exercise before the inquest formally opened on Thursday afternoon.

The probe is expected to last for about three months and is being led by presiding coroner, Mr Justice Rooney.

However, like all inquests, it will focus on the classic questions of why, where, when and how.

Ms Donohoe sat quietly with family members in the court on Thursday morning, looking on as a court clerk drew the numbers of 11 jurors from a hat, and watched them be sworn in.

The inquest has been compared to the hearings which followed the Hillsborough disaster (PA Archive)

Without much further ado, the inquest opened with a brief outline of the case to the jury who were then shown a montage of photographs of Noah.

These included some of his baby pictures, growing up as a small child, a playful shot of him singing while wearing a sombrero, blowing a giant bubble, wearing his basketball kit and closing with a video of the teenager smiling and waving.

Ms Donohoe became visibly upset as the emergency call she made to report Noah missing was played to the court.

Expressions turned grave across the court at the sound of Ms Donohoe’s tearful, anxious tone, describing her son Noah to the operator, and explaining how out of character it was for him to be out to contact and out after when he said he would be home.

Police launched extensive searches to find Noah after he was reported missing (Niall Carson/PA)

At one stage during the playing of the lengthy recording, Ms Donohoe got up and left the court room.

She returned after a short time, with a determined expression and she returned to her seat for the rest of that section of evidence.

Next came the playing of a 90-minute video recording of her statement to the court.

Appearing emotional, but again determined, in the recording, Ms Donohoe described her “beautiful magical bond” with her only child, their love of long walks together discussing philosophy, and her intense pride in his achievements as well as his empathy for people.

She described a “humblest soul” who was embarrassed to be praised, and dreamed of studying at Trinity College, Dublin, and becoming a doctor.

She said he had excelled at the cello, and had been excited to go on a trip to Philadelphia with a musical group, where he planned to run the Rocky Balboa Steps and bring home an American candy haul.

Ms Donohoe remained in court as the second half of her statement, outlining the questions around his death which have haunted her for the last six years, were played.

She paid tribute to Noah’s Army at the conclusion of her statement, noting that without their support, “I would not be sitting here”.