Swinney attacks ‘juvenile’ Alexander amid spat over US military using airport

Scotland’s First Minister has called a senior UK Government minister “juvenile” amid a spat over information about the US military using a Scottish airport to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the North Atlantic.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said on Thursday morning that he had offered to brief John Swinney on America’s use of Wick airport during its operation to capture the Marinera, which was later moored in Scottish waters, but that he did not accept.

Joining Defence Secretary John Healey on a visit to the Leonardo factory in Edinburgh, Mr Alexander said: “I personally offered a briefing to John Swinney, the First Minister, in relation to the use of Wick airport – that hasn’t been accepted.

Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander said he had offered to give John Swinney a briefing (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“But these issues are far, far too important to be subject to party politics.”

However, the First Minister said the letter from the Scottish Secretary effectively said “this whole issue was none of my business”.

He told reporters at the Scottish Parliament: “I wrote to the Prime Minister asking for a detailed briefing about the Marinera, and also for all issues that are relevant from a UK Government perspective, to be taken forward in full agreement and dialogue with the law officers of Scotland, who of course have legal responsibilities now that the tanker is in Scottish waters.

“I got a reply from Douglas Alexander which basically told me that this whole issue was none of my business.

“So if that’s what Mr Alexander is suggesting, is an invitation to dialogue, I suggest he goes and redrafts his letters before he sends them to me.

“I wrote back to the Prime Minister after my letter from Douglas Alexander, because I was so dissatisfied with the juvenile content of Mr Alexander’s letter.

The US military used a Scottish airport after Donald Trump ordered the seizure of a Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the North Atlantic (Leon Neal/PA)

“I’ve now had a reply from the Prime Minister which offers me the dialogue and security information that I believe is necessary for the First Minister of Scotland to have and I will pursue that.”

The SNP leader said he was “committed” to contributing to the national security of Scotland and the wider UK, but added: “I could do with a bit more assistance in the UK Government in the process, because the UK Government is incredibly difficult to engage on significant issues of national security, as in recent days, such as on the MV Marinera tanker, where the flow of communication between the Scottish and UK governments has been absolutely appalling.”

Ahead of the operation to seize the Russian-flagged vessel, previously known as Bella-1, American special operations planes were spotted at Wick John O-Groats airport, along with a number of other military aircraft around Scotland.

The First Minister previously said he would have expected the Scottish Government to be “fully sighted” on security issues affecting Scotland’s waters.

He said he was “deeply concerned” when the Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, was taken to the Moray Firth for replenishment as it was being escorted by the US military.

The Scottish Secretary said on Thursday that the Scotland Act – which established devolution – was “very clear that defence and foreign affairs are reserved matters”.

“And as a committed devolutionist, Scotland has two governments with respective and discrete responsibilities,” he added.