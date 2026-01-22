Ovo to pay £2.77m in compensation after warm home discount payment delays

Energy firm Ovo has been ordered to pay £2.77 million in compensation after nearly 12,000 vulnerable customers suffered lengthy delays in getting their warm home discount support, regulator Ofgem has announced.

Ofgem said 11,646 customers received their warm home discount rebate more than 19 months late, in November 2025, after Ovo missed the deadline for March 31 2024 due to an internal system error, leaving vulnerable customers without vital energy support during the coldest winter months.

Of these, 7,726 were on the priority services register, meaning they were vulnerable customers, and 4,066 of these were classed as medically vulnerable.

Ofgem said Ovo fell “significantly short of its obligations” in providing the crucial support.

The supplier will pay £2.77 million in compensation directly to affected households, including £150 for all impacted customers, an extra £150 for medically vulnerable customers, and £100 for cases of so-called self-disconnection between March 31 and May 31 2024 – where a customer on a prepayment meter did not have enough money to top-up their meter and let their meter cut out.

The warm home discount scheme supports energy consumers on low incomes and who are vulnerable to cold-related illness or living in fuel poverty.

The rebate is targeted at low-income pensioners and other low-income groups.

Neil Lawrence, director of delivery and schemes at Ofgem, said: “The warm home discount is a vital source of support for vulnerable energy consumers.

“Delays of this magnitude can cause real harm, particularly for those experiencing fuel poverty who also have medical needs.

“Suppliers must act swiftly and accurately to deliver these payments on time – where this does not happen, we will intervene and are prepared to take strong action.”

He said: “Failures of this kind are unacceptable, and we will continue to intervene where necessary to ensure customers receive the support they are entitled to.”