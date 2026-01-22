MoD objects to wind farm over ‘unmanageable’ risk to nuclear test monitoring

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has objected to plans to build a wind farm in the Scottish Borders over concerns about its impact on the UK’s national security.

The MoD said the Mid Hill wind farm poses an “unmanageable” risk to the UK’s nuclear test monitoring capabilities and to military air operations.

The application by developer Invenergy, America’s largest private renewable energy company, seeks approval for 13 turbines up to 200 metres tall along with an energy storage facility south-west of Hawick.

The MoD said the site lies within the safeguarding zone for the Eskdalemuir seismic monitoring array, which helps ensure the UK continues to meet its obligations as part of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

The wind farm would be close to a nuclear test monitoring site (Borthwickwater Landscape Conservation Group/PA)

In its formal objection to the plans, the MoD warned the development would have a severe impact on the Eskdalemuir station.

It said the effectiveness of the seismic array, which is part of a global network, depends on maintaining an environment with minimal interference.

The department said the wind farm would also negatively impact national defence aviation systems, citing “detrimental effects on the performance of radar systems used to manage air traffic”, as well as military training and air traffic control.

The new wind farm, according to the MoD, would create too much seismic noise that would interfere in the ultra-sensitive seismic sensors at Eskdalemuir.

It added the turbines fall within a tactical training and low flying area where fixed-wing aircraft routinely operate at extremely low levels.

Some in the Borders have expressed anger at the number of renewables projects there (Borthwickwater Landscape Conservation Group/PA)

Sarah St Pierre of the Borthwickwater Landscape Conservation Group said: “This region has been inundated with large-scale wind farm plans.

“Now we are being asked to sacrifice not only our landscape but a critical part of the international security network that monitors nuclear activity. The Borders has done more than its fair share.

“What the MoD has now confirmed is that there is no remaining seismic capacity for further turbines and that Mid Hill would undermine both nuclear monitoring and defence aviation.

“At some point we have to say enough is enough – this is not a suitable location and these impacts are not trivial.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “We cannot comment on a live planning application.”

The MoD and Invenergy have been approached for comment.