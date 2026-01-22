Liz Hurley tells High Court: ‘Yet again, everyone’s privacy is being invaded’

Actress and model Liz Hurley has told the High Court that “everyone’s privacy” is being invaded, as she gave evidence at the trial in her legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

She took to the witness box at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, watched on by the Duke of Sussex who attended court the day after giving evidence, but left the building shortly before 12.45pm.

The pair, and five others, are suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering (UIG).

ANL strongly denies wrongdoing and is defending the claims.

Liz Hurley wiped away tears while giving evidence (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The alleged unlawful information gathering in Hurley’s case relates to 15 articles between 2002 and 2011.

During an emotional morning in the witness box, during which she cried on several occasions, Hurley explained she had hoped her son, Damian, would never have to see some of the articles written about her, and his birth.

She said: “I felt really mortified that my son would be able to read all this stuff one day, and I feel really bad that that day is today when all this stuff is being regurgitated again.

“Yet again, everyone’s privacy is being invaded in this terrible way, and I feel very helpless about that.”

Hurley also told the court she used to think of the British press as the best in the world, and to some extent, still does.

She added there were “just some rotten eggs”.

Hurley said: “I don’t have a vendetta against the British press.

“I don’t have a vendetta or hatred of Associated at all, I just feel some bad things went on with some bad people.”

In her witness statement, she said the allegation that her home landlines had been tapped “devastated” her.

The Duke of Sussex watched on while Liz Hurley gave evidence, but left the Royal Courts of Justice at lunchtime (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said in her written evidence: “The Mail’s unlawful acts against me involve landline tapping my phones and recording my live telephone conversations, placing surreptitious mics on my home windows, stealing my medical information when I was pregnant with Damian, and other monstrous, staggering things.”

Hurley continued: “Above all, it was the discovery that The Mail had tapped the landlines of my home phones and tape recorded my live telephone conversations that devastated me.

“I had not come across this brutal invasion of privacy in either of my two battles with the other newspapers. I felt crushed. It represented the ultimate violation of privacy.”

She added: “I was seething when I discovered The Mail did this to me.”

Hurley also said: “There is a huge misconception about me and probably about anybody who lives their life in the public eye. I am not asking for sympathy, certainly not.”

She continued: “The person the world sees is different from the person I choose to keep private, for just my family and friends.”

David Sherborne, who is representing the group that is bringing the claim against ANL, asked Hurley at the end of her evidence how she felt about having to come to court “as a result of Associated denying the claims”.

Liz Hurley’s son Damian joined her in court (Jeff Moore/PA)

She said: “With all due respect, I don’t really want to be here, didn’t want to come.

“I find it intimidating. I find it quite traumatic.

“I don’t really like talking about things that happened to me in the past.”

Choking up, she added: “I find it very painful.”

Antony White KC, for ANL, asked Hurley during her evidence about her communications with ex-boyfriend and friend, actor Hugh Grant, relating to his work with media campaign group Hacked Off.

ANL suggests that by at least July 2013 onwards, Hacked Off began to “investigate and develop potential claims against the publisher”.

In his written submissions, Mr White said: “By September 2013 Hugh Grant, who is a very close friend and associate of Ms Hurley, had become involved, and he provided funding for the investigation, Ms Hurley donated the damages she was awarded in her claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) – to Hacked Off in 2016 – something she was unlikely to have done without an understanding of what the organisation was working on.”

Ms Hurley told the court: “They admitted to hacking me, and I was awarded £350,000, and it was a huge gift to Hacked Off.”

Mr White said: “I am going to suggest that it is incredible that you weren’t kept informed of the emergence of that evidence by your close friend, Mr Grant.”

Hugh Grant works with media campaign group Hacked Off (PA)

Hurley replied that she was “positive” that she didn’t have “any involvement with what my ex-boyfriend, and good friend today, Hugh was involved in with Hacked Off”.

She added: “I handed over money when I said would. That is, I am afraid, the limit of my involvement.”

“I don’t know anything about the investigation.”

In written submissions for the trial, Mr White said the allegations of UIG by Associated’s journalists, “including of phone hacking and phone tapping, in connection with Ms Hurley or her 10 named associates” are “unsupported by the evidence before the court”.

He added: “Not only are they entirely baseless but, as with the other claimants’ claims, they are borne of an attempt by members of the claimants’ research team, adopted by Ms Hurley and her legal representatives, to present a case of UIG against Associated based entirely on spurious and, or, discredited information.”

During his trial opening, Mr White said the claims against the publisher were “threadbare” and had been brought too late.

He continued that journalists at the organisation provide a “compelling account of a pattern of legitimate sourcing” of the more than 50 articles that are alleged to be the products of unlawful information gathering.

Damian Hurley sat in court as his mother gave evidence.

The trial before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude in March, with a decision expected in writing at a later date.