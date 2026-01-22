Keir Starmer and Danish PM discuss ‘vital steps’ towards Arctic security

Sir Keir Starmer said he will discuss how to “take the vital steps” towards strengthened security in the Arctic with Denmark’s prime minister, who thanked him for the UK’s support during “quite a difficult time” for the country amid Donald Trump’s demands to annex its semi-autonomous territory Greenland.

The Prime Minister and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen met at Chequers, a day after the US president dropped tariff threats against European nations opposed to his ambitions to take over the mineral-rich island.

Sir Keir said Mr Trump’s shift in position was a “good thing” following weeks of pressure on the UK and allies which saw Europe and America teeter on the brink of a trade war.

He said it was a “reflection of pragmatism”, as Ms Frederiksen praised the “British way of doing things”, saying: “You have a cup of tea and then you think a bit about everything.”

With media present before their private talks at the Prime Minister’s grace-and-favour country estate, Sir Keir said: “In terms of recent developments and the withdrawal of the threat of tariffs, I see that as a reflection of pragmatism, common sense and sticking to our values and our principles.

“The hard yards now finding a better way forward on the issue that we all agree on, which is security in the Arctic, is the next chapter here, and I look forward to discussing with you how we take the vital steps down that path.”

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of “making sure Nato is strong and united”, after the possibility of Mr Trump taking Greenland by force – which he has since ruled out – left the alliance reeling.

Mr Trump rowed back his threats to slap new 10% tariffs on allies rejecting his Greenland demands after a meeting with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The US president said the pair “formed the framework of a future deal” for security in the Arctic region.

The terms of any potential agreement remain unclear.

On Thursday, Mr Trump told Fox News: “It’s really being negotiated now, the details of it, but essentially it’s total access, there’s no end, there’s no time limit.”

Ms Frederiksen said in a statement that Danes could negotiate “on everything political; security, investments, economy”.

“But we cannot negotiate on our sovereignty. I have been informed that this has not been the case either.”

At Chequers, Ms Frederiksen thanked Sir Keir for the UK’s “very strong support” for Denmark.

“I think everybody recognises that it has been quite a difficult time for us.”

Downing Street highlighted the UK’s role in calming the Greenland dispute, with a No 10 spokesman telling reporters “serious behind the scenes diplomacy has got us to this place”.

“The UK has been in constant communication with the US administration in Davos and working closely with the Nato secretary-general,” the official said.

The Prime Minister said he had not yet spoken to the US president since he lifted his tariff threats but told BBC during a visit to Hertfordshire that he would do so “very soon”.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called for an “Arctic sentry”, a type of collective security framework for the region involving Nato members, to be explored.