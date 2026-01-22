Jury sworn in for Noah Donohoe inquest

A jury has been sworn in for the inquest into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The nine men and two women were selected on the fourth day of the process at Belfast Coroner’s Court, which started on Monday.

Three men and one woman were selected as reserves in a ballot drawn in court on Thursday morning.

Noah was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.

Fiona Donohoe watched the jury selection (Niall Carson/PA)

His mother Fiona Donohoe, who has led a high-profile campaign for answers, has been in court for every sitting this week.

She was accompanied by family members on Thursday morning to watch the jury ballot.

Presiding coroner Mr Justice Rooney gave an outline of the case to the jurors, and said while they may have heard details of the case previously, it is “absolutely imperative” they remain neutral and not have a predetermined view of what happened.

He rose briefly, ahead of the formal opening of the inquest.

Opening statements are expected to be heard later.