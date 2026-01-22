John Swinney calls for intervention to increase number of affordable homes

John Swinney has said “collective action and direct intervention” are necessary to build up Scotland’s number of affordable homes.

The First Minister is due to discuss the issue later on Thursday, and has said reform is needed to ensure future generations have access to housing that is within their means to rent or purchase.

Mr Swinney says more than 141,000 affordable homes have been provided in Scotland since 2007, but a further 36,000 are needed in the next four years, which he says will cost up to £4.9 billion.

A total of £926 million has been provided to the Scottish Government’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme in this year’s Budget, the largest investment in the scheme since 1989.

Mr Swinney said: “Since 2007, the Scottish Government has supported the delivery of 141,000 affordable homes in Scotland, including 101,000 for social rent – proportionately far more than other parts of the UK. This has helped thousands of families have a warm, safe and affordable place to call home.

“We are determined to provide our younger generation with the opportunity to find a place they can rent or buy, and we are driven by their needs, hopes and aspirations.

“Our commitment is clear – we have an ambition to invest up to £4.9 billion over the next four years to deliver 36,000 affordable homes. But to maximise best value for this investment, we need a public sector delivery model that is fit for purpose.

“I am of the view that collective action and direct intervention is required if we are to ramp up efficiencies and build on our strong track record in affordable housing.

“We also need more ambition, greater focus on raising private finance and accelerating development across all tenures. That is why we will work in partnership with the Scottish National Investment Bank to attract more commercial investment into our housing markets.

“Housing is a key driver of how we lift children out of poverty and grow our economy. It is incumbent on all of us to ensure we work together to make things happen – maximising every penny of investment to deliver the houses the people of Scotland so urgently need.”