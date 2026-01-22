Ex-Labour minister says he is standing down as MP for medical reasons

A former Labour minister has announced he will stand down as an MP for medical reasons, paving the way for a potential Westminster return for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

In a statement on Thursday, Andrew Gwynne, who lost the party whip last year over offensive messages in a WhatsApp group, said it had been the “honour of my life” to be elected to Parliament.

But he said he had suffered “significant ill health” over most of the 21 years he had been an MP, and shared advice from his GP saying they did not think he would be able “safely to return to work” in the Commons.

The move has prompted suggestions that Mr Burnham, who has attracted speculation about his ambitions since last year, could seek a Westminster return by standing in Mr Gwynne’s seat.

But Mr Burnham told the Local Democracy Reporting Service earlier he was “in the dark” about the reports, and had not been in contact with Mr Gwynne on the issue.

“People shouldn’t rush to conclusions,” he said.