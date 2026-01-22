Andy Burnham ‘in the dark’ about reports MP may leave Manchester vacancy

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he is “in the dark” about reports a suspended Labour MP could stand down and clear a path allowing him to stand for Parliament.

Labour mayor Mr Burnham did not rule out whether he would stand as a candidate should Andrew Gwynne stand down as the MP for Gorton and Denton, but insisted he was “very focused” on his role as mayor.

Several news outlets reported that Mr Gwynne, who was sacked as a minister and suspended from the Labour Party last year over offensive messages in a WhatsApp group, is planning to stand down.

The move would trigger a by-election in his Greater Manchester constituency, which could allow Mr Burnham a route into Parliament, as some MPs call for him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership.

Asked about the rumours of Mr Gwynne’s intentions by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Burnham said: “It’s not been confirmed to me. I’ve had no contact on this issue with Andrew or anyone close to him. I know him of old, of course, but I’m as in the dark about this as anyone.

“People shouldn’t rush to conclusions.”

Mr Burnham said he had been “very focused on my role as mayor of Greater Manchester”, adding that a re-industrialisation plan he “put out this week shows that”.