100 MPs back Waspi letter urging Government to ‘reach the right decision’

Waspi campaigners say they have gathered support from 100 MPs for a letter urging the Government to “reach the right decision” for 1950s-born women.

The letter urges Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden to give an update on plans by March 2 “at the latest”.

In November, Mr McFadden said his department would review a previously-announced policy not to compensate women born in the 1950s who were affected by increases in the pension age, for the way the changes were communicated.

It came as court proceedings led to the rediscovery a 2007 Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) evaluation which had led to officials stopping sending automatic pension forecast letters out.

However, Mr McFadden offered campaigners no guarantees that the review would lead to compensation being awarded.

Those behind the campaign said the letter will be sent on Thursday.

Angela Madden, chairwoman of Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi), said: “It’s high time that ministers stopped stalling and started compensating Waspi women.”

Steve Darling, Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson, said: “The Government cannot keep kicking this injustice into the long grass.

Waspi campaigners (PA)

“Waspi women did everything right, yet they were denied proper notice and the chance to plan for their retirement.

“The Parliamentary Ombudsman has been clear, the public are clear, and now MPs from across the political spectrum are clear: compensation must happen.”

A report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) had previously suggested that compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected by how state pension changes had been communicated.

But in December 2024, the Government said that, while it accepted the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and apologised for a delay in writing to 1950s-born women, a blanket compensation scheme, which could cost taxpayers up to £10.5 billion, could not be justified.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Last month we committed to retake the decision and as set out, we will do so within the three-month period.

“This should not be taken as an indication that Government will necessarily decide that it should award financial compensation.”