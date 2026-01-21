Trump rows back on Greenland tariff threats after ‘deal’ talks with Nato chief

Donald Trump has rowed back on his threat to slap tariffs on the UK and Nato allies who opposed his ambitions to annex Greenland, after he and the alliance’s chief “formed the framework of a future deal” for the Arctic region.

The US president had only earlier on Wednesday doubled down on his threats to secure the Arctic island, a self-governing territory of Nato ally Denmark, but ruled out the use of force to do so.

He has threatened eight Nato countries, including the UK, with new 10% tariffs as a result of their opposition to his ambitions for the mineral-rich territory.

Following a “very productive meeting” with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Trump suggested he had now reconsidered.

On his Truth Social platform, the US president said: “We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all Nato Nations.

“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st.”

Mr Trump also suggested there had been talks on creating a missile defence system to ward off potential attacks by Russia and China from across the Arctic, something which he had dubbed the “Golden Dome”.

In his post, he said: “Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress.

“Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me.”

In his speech at the World Economic Forum, the US president earlier said he wanted “immediate negotiations” to “discuss the acquisition” of the mineral-rich Arctic island, claiming “this would not be a threat to Nato” but would instead “enhance” the alliance’s security.

Appearing to rule out taking the territory with military intervention, Mr Trump told the gathering of political leaders and business chiefs in the Swiss Alps: “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable.

“But I won’t do that. I don’t have to use force, I don’t want to use force, I won’t use force.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer had said he would “not yield” in his stance over Greenland in the face of Mr Trump’s demands, and vowed to stand up to the White House occupant during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Prime Minister reiterated his position that “the future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone” and that “threats of tariffs to pressurise allies are completely wrong”.

He said the Danish prime minister is coming to the UK on Thursday, adding: “I will not yield, Britain will not yield on our principles and values about the future of Greenland under threats of tariffs, and that is my clear position.”

The Conservatives welcomed Mr Trump’s decision to call off the new tariffs.

Andrew Griffith, the shadow business secretary, said: “Tonight’s news from President Trump is welcome. The Conservatives have been clear that these tariffs are the wrong approach for businesses and for the country.

“The Government must continue working with the US administration to ensure it holds to its commitments.”