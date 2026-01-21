Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch trade jibes over defections at PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch traded jibes over defections and troublesome frontbenchers at Prime Minister’s Questions.

After Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle chastised MPs for shouting as the Prime Minister was speaking, Sir Keir teased the Conservative leader over Robert Jenrick’s defection to Reform UK last week.

He said: “They shout on a Wednesday and they defect on a Thursday.

“The loudest shouter used to be former shadow justice secretary (Mr Jenrick).

“We should take a note of who is shouting most loudly this week.”

Kemi Badenoch pointed to her sacking of Robert Jenrick (House of Commons/PA)

Mrs Badenoch replied: “When I had someone undermining my party, I sacked him.

“We all know that if he sacked everyone undermining his party, his frontbench would be empty.”

Sir Keir hit back: “She read the guy’s defection letter, and then at that point decided to sack him. What was she gonna do? Correct the typos and give it back to him?

“She should have sacked him when he made disgraceful comments about faces in Birmingham.”

Mrs Badenoch and Sir Keir traded jibes about troublesome frontbenchers (House of Commons/PA)

He added: “She smiles, saying it’s a good thing she’s cleared out, a good thing there’s fewer Tory MPs – the rest of the country agrees with her completely.”

Later, Tory shadow cabinet minister Richard Holden was removed from the Commons chamber by Sir Lindsay after heckling the Prime Minister, who had taken a question about special educational needs and disabilities (Send) funding in East Riding of Yorkshire.

According to the county’s council, East Riding of Yorkshire receives £18 million less Send funding per year than the average local authority.

Sir Keir said the Government was applying the Conservatives’ formula, but added ministers were “proposing reforms”.

Sir Keir poked fun at Tory defections to Reform UK (House of Commons/PA)

As Mr Holden shouted, Sir Lindsay called for calm, saying: “Mr Holden, as shadow secretary of transport, you’ll be getting the express train and you’ll be out of here.”

Sir Keir broke off from his answer and pointed to Reform UK MPs in the chamber as he said: “(Mr Holden) may be making himself the next candidate for the Thursday defection, or maybe it’s someone else.

“Those that shout loudest end up over there.”

After continued shouting, the Speaker said: “Mr Holden, I think you need to leave.”

The shadow transport secretary left his seat, bowed in the Speaker’s direction, and left the chamber.