Record £4bn in claims processed by health insurers in 2024 – ABI

Health insurers processed a record £4 billion in individual and workplace private medical insurance claims in 2024, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

It said the total number of people covered by health insurance increased by 4% from 2023 to reach 6.5 million in 2024.

The ABI added that 4.8 million of these people were covered by workplace policies.

The number of people who claimed on either individual or workplace health insurance policies reached 1.8 million in 2024, up 10% from 2023, according to the ABI’s data.

Claimants on workplace schemes were the primary driver of the increase.

Insurers processed a record £2.6 billion in claims for workplace schemes alone in 2024, marking a 16% increase when compared with 2023, highlighting employers’ growing role in supporting a healthy workforce, the ABI said.

Rebecca Ward, head of health and protection policy at the ABI, said: “Another record-breaking year for coverage, claims and payouts underscores the vital role of insurers in maintaining a healthy UK population.

“As a complement to the life-saving work of the NHS, health insurance continues to help individuals and their loved ones access timely medical testing, treatment and care when it matters most.

“Our figures specifically highlight the value of workplace health insurance schemes in supporting employees to stay well and in work.”

The ABI’s records go back to 1993.