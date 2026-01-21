Prince of Wales to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia

The Prince of Wales will visit Saudi Arabia next month at the request of the UK Government.

William’s visit comes as the countries “celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties”, Kensington Palace said.

The visit, between Monday February 9 and Wednesday February 11, will be the Prince of Wales’s first official visit to the country.

Kensington Palace said the trip comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia near a century of diplomatic relations, in 2027.

The Prince of Wales has previously been to neighbouring countries the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.