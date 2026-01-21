Met Office warns of potential for flooding as heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain in parts of north-east Scotland could lead to flooding over the next two days, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Friday, covering areas north of Stirling, including much of the east coast north into Moray.

The Met Office said there is a small chance businesses and homes may be flooded, and there is a small risk of danger to life due to possible floods and fast-flowing water.

It also said there may be delays or cancellations to public transport services, and some communities may become cut off.

Drivers have been warned to take care, and the Met Office also said power cuts are possible due to the adverse weather.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has a flood warning in place for the Churchill Barriers in the Orkney Isles, and six less severe flood alerts in parts of north east and central Scotland.

ScotRail has speed restrictions in place for its Perth to Inverness route from 6pm on Wednesday until 9.30am on Saturday, and its Aberdeen to Inverness routes from 12.01am on Thursday until 12pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, ferry operator CalMac has cancelled all of its Oban-Coll-Tiree services on Thursday, and says some of its other services may be subject to cancellations or delays at short notice, due to adverse weather conditions.