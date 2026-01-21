Meghan’s life made an absolute misery, Harry tells trial of Mail publisher claim

The Duke of Sussex appeared on the verge of tears as he concluded his evidence at the High Court in his trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail, saying: “They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery.”

Harry spent around two hours answering questions from Associated Newspapers Limited’s (ANL) lawyer on Wednesday in a series of frosty exchanges, before he was asked how the proceedings had made him feel by his barrister David Sherborne.

The duke said: “It’s fundamentally wrong to put us through this again when all we wanted was an apology and accountability.

“It’s a horrible experience.”

Court artist sketch of the Duke of Sussex being questioned by Antony White KC (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Sounding emotional and appearing to be on the verge of tears, he continued: “They continue to come after me, they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord.”

The Duchess of Sussex sued ANL and won in 2021 after The Mail On Sunday published parts of a “personal and private” letter to her father Thomas Markle.

Soon after he began dating Meghan, Harry attacked the media over its “abuse and harassment” of her.

Kensington Palace warned on his behalf: “This is not a game – it is her life.”

Leaving the courtroom after concluding his evidence on Wednesday, he continued to appear upset, sniffling as he exited through the door.

The duke said the case against ANL felt like a “recurring traumatic experience” and a “repeat of the past”, adding: “I have never believed that my life is open season to be commercialised by these people.”

He later said the “claim that I don’t have any rights to any privacy is disgusting”.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice (Jeff Moore/PA)

Harry, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against ANL over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

This includes claims that information for articles was obtained by carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as phone tapping and “blagging” private records.

ANL has strongly denied wrongdoing and is defending the claims.

During his evidence on Wednesday, the duke denied having “leaky” social circles, as he insisted he was unable to complain about press coverage because of the royal institution.

In a frosty exchange between Harry and lawyers acting on behalf of ANL, the duke told the High Court: “My social circles were not leaky, I want to make that absolutely clear.”

He said that if he became suspicious of someone, “I would have to cut contact with this person”.

Harry said it would have been “impossible to complain” about certain stories because “thousands” of articles were being written about him by newspapers.

He added: “If you complain, they double down on you, in my experience.”

The duke insisted he did not complain about some of the articles at the centre of his claim “because of the institution I was in”.