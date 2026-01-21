Man admits killing father-of-two by pushing him into path of ambulance

A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a father-of-two by pushing him into the path of an ambulance.

Robert Bromell, 39, died after being struck by the vehicle at around 1.35am on September 6 2023 in Oban, Argyll and Bute.

He was killed by Lewis Budge, 22, who pushed him into the road at Corran Esplanade on the A85, the High Court in Glasgow heard.

Mr Bromell was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but he died the following day.

Budge, then aged 20, was arrested and charged in connection with the death following a police investigation.

He admitted culpable homicide when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Lewis Budge has admitted culpable homicide (Police Scotland/PA)

The crime was described as “shocking and senseless” by investigating officers.

Mr Bromell’s family previously paid tribute to his “cheeky smile and funny character” and said he was never seen “without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell”.

In a statement they said: “It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was a loving dad to his two sons and an amazing brother.

“As a family we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him.”

Inspector Gerry Shovlin said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert’s family and friends, who have suffered a devastating loss.

“While no outcome can undo what happened, I hope this guilty plea brings some measure of comfort to them.

“This was a shocking and senseless attack. Violence such as this is never acceptable in our communities.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Budge will be sentenced at the same court on February 24.