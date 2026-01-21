Hugh Grant backs call for social media ban for under-16s ahead of Lords debate

Actor Hugh Grant is among those backing a social media ban for under-16s, saying parents are in “an impossible position” with regard to the online harms their children are being exposed to and “are looking for leadership from Westminster”.

It comes as peers in the House of Lords are set to debate an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill on Wednesday, to raise the age limit for social media users.

Former schools minister Lord Nash, who has tabled the amendment, warned that without “swift action to raise the age limit for social media to 16, we are at risk of a societal catastrophe”.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall this week announced a three-month consultation on a ban, looking at the advantages and disadvantages as well as possible overnight curfews and actions to prevent “doom-scrolling”, reporting back in summer.

Lord Nash has insisted the consultation simply represents more delay, arguing the evidence is “overwhelming” for a ban, with support from “medical professionals to our police and national intelligence community, from our teachers to hundreds of thousands of parents”.

He warned: “The time for delay and procrastination is over.”

Hollywood star Grant is one of the signatories in a letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, backing the amendment.

The letter is also signed by Esther Ghey, whose 16-year-old daughter Brianna was murdered by two teenagers in 2023.

Ms Ghey has previously said her daughter had a “social media addiction” and “desperately wanted to be TikTok famous”, putting her “in constant fear about who Brianna might be speaking to online”.

Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, supports a ban (Lucy North/PA)

Other signatories include singer Peter Andre and actor Sophie Winkleman, while the letter is also backed by Parentkind and Mumsnet.

It states: “Children are being served up extreme content without seeking it out. Parents know this has to stop. But they cannot do this alone, and they are asking for politicians to help.

“National polling by Parentkind shows that 93% of parents say social media is harmful to children and young people. Yet many feel enormous pressure to provide smartphones or are unable to prevent their children accessing platforms designed for adults.

“Parents are in an impossible position, and they are looking for leadership from Westminster. Today is the day you can act to help them.

“The safeguarding of children is an issue that must always rise above politics. The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill offers a real chance to protect childhood and support parents with clear, practical measures. We must act now, and not delay. Parents are asking for action, and your peers in Parliament can deliver it.”

Signatories argue clear age limits “send a strong signal and would be the single most effective way to help parents manage their children’s digital lives and keep them safe”.

Lord Nash’s amendment has been co-sponsored by Labour peer Baroness Berger, Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Benjamin and independent crossbench peer Baroness Cass.

Campaigners for the ban have argued social media is fuelling catastrophic harm to children’s health and driving radicalisation and crime, in addition to an epidemic of mental illness.

But not all campaigners are supportive of a ban, with some warning it might be a “blunt response” which fails to address the responsibility of big tech companies in ensuring their platforms are safe for users.

A statement issued at the weekend by the Molly Rose Foundation and NSPCC among others said parents are “right to demand that the Government stands on the side of children and families”, but that “blanket bans on social media would fail to deliver the improvement in children’s safety and wellbeing that they so urgently need”.

They added: “They are a blunt response that fails to address the successive shortcomings of tech companies and governments to act decisively and sooner.”

Girlguiding chief executive Felicity Oswald has also aired reservations about a ban, saying she believes “removing young people’s access will not rectify the root of the problem”.

She added: “Issuing a blanket ban risks the suggestion that young people themselves are the issue, rather than the design of the platforms they use.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker and children’s rights campaigner Baroness Kidron has branded the Government’s announcement of a consultation on children’s wellbeing online “an insult” to Parliament, parents and youngsters, warning that it will delay action to keep children safe online.

Crossbencher Baroness Kidron said she would be voting in favour of Lord Nash’s amendment during a debate on Wednesday.