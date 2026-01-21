Harry ‘ready’ to give evidence earlier in Mail publisher trial – source

The Duke of Sussex is “ready” to begin giving evidence in the High Court trial of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail as he has been “preparing for this moment for the last three years”, a source close to his claim has said.

Harry, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

This includes claims that information for articles was obtained by carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as phone tapping and “blagging” private records.

ANL has strongly denied wrongdoing and is defending the claims.

Court artist sketch of, from left, Sir Simon Hughes, the Duke of Sussex, Elizabeth Hurley, her son Damian Hurley, and barrister David Sherborne at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Harry arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice shortly after 11am on Wednesday and is expected to start his evidence at around 11.30am.

He waved at photographers as he entered the building.

Harry had originally been scheduled to give evidence on Thursday, but opening submissions for the claimants and ANL concluded earlier than expected on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, a source close to the duke’s claim said that ANL and its legal team “have had months to inform the court that their opening argument would last less than two hours”, accusing the publisher of resorting “to game-playing and dirty tricks – consistent with the way they have treated not just the duke but all of the victims in this case”.

The source continued: “They think that by pulling the schedule forward 24 hours they are giving Prince Harry less time to prepare – he’s been preparing for this moment for the last three years.

“Safe to say, he’s ready.”

Harry was initially due to give evidence on Thursday (Jeff Moore/PA)

In court on Tuesday, Antony White KC, for ANL, said the claims against the company were “threadbare” and had been brought too late.

He continued that its journalists provide a “compelling account of a pattern of legitimate sourcing” of the more than 50 articles that are alleged to be the products of unlawful information gathering.

Mr White also told the court that payments to private investigators by journalists, cited by the claimants, were “examples of clutching at straws in the wind and seeking to bind them together in a way that has no proper analytical foundation”.

He added that claims made in a “disavowed” witness statement allegedly given by one private investigator named in the case, Gavin Burrows – including that he received large sums of money from the publisher, were “inherently implausible”.

The barrister said: “Associated is not a corner shop. It is audited. Auditors usually do not miss the haemorrhaging of large amounts of cash of this size.”

In written submissions, Mr White said the publisher “strongly denies” that there was any unlawful information gathering, including voicemail interception, directed at the duke.

He continued that the articles “were sourced entirely legitimately from information variously provided by contacts of the journalists responsible, including individuals in the Duke of Sussex’s social circle, press officers and publicists, freelance journalists, photographers and prior reports”.

Earlier on Tuesday, David Sherborne, for the group of claimants, said that Harry feels he has “endured a sustained campaign of attacks against him” because he “had the temerity to stand up” to ANL.

Barrister David Sherborne (Jeff Moore/PA)

He said: “In his witness statement for the trial, the Duke of Sussex speaks of the impact which this has had on him – the distress, the paranoia and the other feelings that it generated.

“But given what we’ve seen, is it any wonder that he feels that way, or as he explains, that he feels he has endured a sustained campaign of attacks against him for having had the temerity to stand up to Associated in the way that he has so publicly done.”

The barrister continued that the 14 articles involved in Harry’s claim, written between 2001 and 2013 “focus primarily and in a highly intrusive and damaging way, on the relationships which he formed, or rather tried to form, during those years prior to meeting his now wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex”.

He also said that “smoke and mirrors” and “carefully orchestrated attacks” on the claimants could not “save Associated this time”.

He said: “It is not the claim for damages that brings these claimants here.

“It is the uncovering of the truth of what was done to them, and Associated taking accountability for that.”

The barrister continued that while the defence that the claims have been brought too late is a “potential life raft in a sea of unlawful information gathering”, the publisher may not “be able to climb aboard” as all of the claims were brought in time.

The trial is due to conclude in March, with a judgment due in writing at a later date.