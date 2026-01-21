Government announces £100,000 funding for collapsed Moray bridge

The Scottish Government has announced £100,000 in funding in this financial year for a bridge in Moray which collapsed last month.

Experts said the 19th century Spey Viaduct, near Elgin, had collapsed into the River Spey as a result of soil erosion around its foundations.

Speaking during a members business debate in Holyrood, brought by Scottish Tory MSP Tim Eagle, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced a £113,000 funding package for the rest of the financial year.

The funding will be used for engineering assessments, planning and the implementation of an alternative route, the minister told MSPs, with “significant” further funding needed for a replacement.

The move was announced to MSPs on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “It is clear that the Spey Viaduct played a greater role to those in Moray than just a river crossing – it had cultural and historic significance and facilitated journeys and recreational activities for locals and visitors alike.

“Scottish Government officials are continuing to engage with Moray Council, Hitrans (Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership) and Walk Wheel Cycle Trust to assist in minimising disruption and find a solution.”

She added: “In the days following the incident, the priority lay in making the area safe and investigating the cause of the collapse.

“The focus now has shifted to reopening the National Cycle Network route, the Moray Coastal Path, and linkage points with the Speyside Way using an alternative crossing of the river and safe paths through the Gordon Castle area, the new route having been confirmed and fresh signage to be put in place.

“For a long-term solution, including consideration of repair or replacement, Moray Council have developed a plan with four key assessment steps that will provide clarity on the impact the collapse has had on the riverbed and land surrounding the site.

“Significant funding is required to take us through these steps and Moray Council are exploring options available.

“I am pleased to confirm that the Scottish Government will provide £113,000 from the active travel infrastructure fund, which will allow additional engineering assessments, planning activities, and alternative route implementation works to be completed between now and the end of the 2025-26 financial year.”