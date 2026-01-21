‘Drone degree’ to be offered at British university based on Ukraine lessons

An army funded “drone degree” is to be offered at a British university based on lessons learnt from the Ukraine war.

The undergraduate course, supported by a £240,000 investment from the Ministry of Defence, will train 15 civilian students and up to five soldiers a year as drone technology specialists.

The new course will be run at the New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering in Hereford from September 2026 and will cover the design, build and testing of drone systems.

The devices have been used with devastating impact by both sides in the Ukraine conflict.

Russia has repeatedly launched huge waves of drones and missiles against Ukraine, striking civilian targets and energy infrastructure.

Defence Secretary John Healey (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Earlier this month, Defence Secretary John Healey announced production would start on new type of drone for Ukraine called an Octopus, designed to intercept other drones used by Russia to attack civilian targets.

The UK aims to produce thousands of the drones per month, with each Octopus costing just 10% of the drones they are designed to intercept.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Al Carns said: “In Ukraine, drones are causing more casualties than artillery – that’s the reality of modern warfare.

“This degree gives young engineers a fast track to careers at the cutting edge, protecting Britain and powering growth in places like Hereford.

“These graduates will strengthen our Armed Forces and help push forward advances in civilian and commercial drone technology, developing homegrown talent, building British capabilities, from battlefield to business.”