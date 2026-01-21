Badenoch urges Starmer to ‘protect veterans’ ahead of NI Legacy Act repeal vote

Kemi Badenoch has urged the Prime Minister to abandon plans to repeal immunity provisions in Northern Ireland legacy legislation.

Measures which prevent the prosecution of veterans for Troubles-related crimes in exchange for information will be removed from the Legacy Act under the Government’s proposals.

It comes after the High Court in Belfast ruled parts of the Act were incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in 2024.

Sir Keir Starmer said veterans had been left ‘utterly exposed’ under the last government (House of Commons/PA)

The then-Conservative government was in the process of appealing that decision, but this was dropped by Labour after the election.

MPs were expected to vote on the draft Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 (Remedial) Order 2025 on Wednesday.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, the Tory leader said: “We support our armed forces in every possible way. Later today, my party will vote to protect our veterans from unfair prosecution. He is ordering his MPs to vote against them.

“In our national interest, and for the sake of all the brave people in the armed forces, past, present and future, will the Prime Minister do the right thing and vote in support of our veterans, not against them?”

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Under the last government, they passed legislation which was struck down, leaving our veterans utterly exposed. We’re putting in place proper measures to protect them.”