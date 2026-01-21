AI learning tools ‘different’ to phones in schools – Bridget Phillipson

The Government does not want children on screens “longer than is necessary for their education”, the Education Secretary has said, but artificial intelligence (AI) learning tools are “different” to phones in schools.

Speaking at the Bett UK Conference on Wednesday, Bridget Phillipson said AI can “deliver the biggest leap forward for learning in centuries”.

However, she said it is important that tech companies meet standards for AI tools, adding: “We don’t want our children kept on apps or on screens longer than is necessary for their education.

“There’s a big debate going on about this across the world.”

It comes after the Government announced a consultation on children’s wellbeing online earlier this week, which had followed backbench MPs calling for an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson delivers a speech at Bett UK Conference(Yui Mok/PA)

“We’ll look at restrictions on addictive features, a ban on social media access for children and better age checks,” Ms Phillipson said.

“And we all know that mobile phones have no place in our schools, but AI learning tools are different.”

The Government has also announced it will publish guidance for screentime for under-5s in April, and will develop screentime guidance for teenagers too, Ms Phillipson added.

More than 1,000 schools and colleges will be recruited to try out new technologies to gauge their impact on pupil outcomes, including for those with special educational needs and disabilities (Send), Ms Phillipson announced in her speech.

The Department for Education (DfE) will also fold digital, data and technology skills into qualifications and training for teachers and support staff.

The Government is investing £23 million into expanding testing of “EdTech” tools, with the programme set to start in September.

It will also look at whether new tools help cut teacher workload.

The new tools tested could include things such as devices that help non-verbal children speak to their teachers and classmates, which selected youngsters using EdTech currently have access to in Hartlepool.

Some tools can also do things such as adapt lesson content to support children with Send.

The DfE announced last year that all teachers would have to undergo mandatory training in how to effectively use assistive technology to support children with Send.

The DfE has set out standards that artificial intelligence (AI) products will have to meet to be considered safe for schools, including that users will be prevented from generating or accessing harmful content.

Last week, unions representing teachers, school leaders and support staff called for them to be involved at every stage of AI adoption in education.

On Wednesday, peers will vote on an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which would raise the age limit for social media users.