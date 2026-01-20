Taoiseach should visit White House amid Greenland row – Government minister

The Taoiseach should take up an invitation to visit the White House on St Patrick’s Day if one is extended, Ireland’s Minister for Social Protection has said.

Dara Calleary was asked by reporters if the turmoil caused by US President Donald Trump over Greenland should cause Micheal Martin to reconsider the traditional annual trip.

He responded “very few countries get the opportunity” of “access to the president of the United States of America on an annual basis for a number of hours”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary O’Shea with US President Donald Trump during the St Patrick’s Day reception and Shamrock Ceremony in the the East Room of the White House, Washington DC in 2025 (Niall Carson/PA)

“It’s a chance for him, as he did last year, to discuss face to face with the president various issues.”

Mr Trump has threatened to hit eight European allies with 10% tariffs from February 1 unless they agree to his purchase of Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory, and has refused to rule out using military force to seize the island.

Mr Calleary said: “At whatever point those issues will be, in the middle of March, it’ll be a chance for a face to face discussion for dialogue, which is always important at any time, particularly in times of pressure.”

He added it is “really important” dialogue and communication is “kept open”.

He said he hopes the Taoiseach would take up the opportunity “if the invitation arrives”.

Mr Martin was asked whether he would proceed with the White House visit by opposition politician Richard Boyd Barrett on Tuesday.

Richard Boyd Barrett (Damien Eagers/PA)

In the Dail parliament, the People Before Profit TD said Mr Trump had “armed a genocide” in Gaza, had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the “Board of Peace” for the region, and “kidnapped the President” of Venezuela.

He criticised the US administration’s use of immigration and customs enforcement (Ice) agents and said the president had also made threats against Colombia, Mexico, Cuba, Canada and Iran.

Mr Boyd Barrett asked: “Surely you’re not going to go off to the White House and celebrate our national day and hand them shamrock?

While the Taoiseach’s reply did not directly confirm his intention to go to Washington DC, he said: “We are in a very serious situation and our national interest, quite frankly, is to protect Irish workers.

“And we would behave accordingly to do that and to achieve that, and to make sure that we can get a reasonable international legal framework through the UN, through getting countries to adhere to the international rule of law.

Mr Martin added: “We’ve always had a very strong relationship with the US, irrespective of who the president happens to be or who’s in power on the Hill at any given time – and that has underpinned a very significant economic relationship which puts bread on the table of Irish workers.”