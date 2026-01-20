Prince and Princess of Wales meet locals at community-run Stirling pub

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a village pub to discuss the importance of community-run facilities.

The Gothenburg, known locally as The Goth, is a community-run pub in the former mining village of Fallin, near Stirling.

The couple met The Goth’s publican, Rob Donaldson, who took over the establishment in 2013, and William spoke to him about the value of community.

William shared a pint with Rob Donaldson (Rachel Keenan/PA)

As William left, Mr Donaldson handed him a Guinness glass with the Goth logo on it, and shares in the pub.

He said: “It’s just made my day. It’s made my year.”

He said his high moment running the pub has previously just been “keeping it alive for the community”. But today, he said: “That’s just topped it, by the way, meeting a future king. Absolutely fantastic.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales chatted to locals in the pub (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Founded in 1910, The Goth is one of the few remaining pubs in Scotland still run under the Gothenburg system, which uses profits from pubs and drinking establishments to fund community projects.

The royal couple were told that 95% of the pub’s profits are donated to community causes, from families in need and food banks to local charities and hospices.

They also met local people and Kate talked to teachers about anxieties that schools face and how intertwined the school is with the community.