Netflix agrees amended all-cash takeover deal for Warner Bros studios

Netflix has agreed a revised all-cash deal to by Warner Bros Discovery’s studio and streaming business amid an ongoing takeover battle with rival Paramount Skydance.

In December, Netflix agreed to pay 23.25 US dollars (£17.29) in cash and 4.50 dollars (£3.35) worth of Netflix stock per share to buy Warner Bros assets.

The deal valued the business at around 82.7 billion US dollars (£61.5 billion).

However, shares in Netflix have dropped by almost 15% since the deal was first announced.

The US-based streaming giant has said it will now offer 27.75 dollars (£20.64) per share in cash to buy the business, which will include Warner Bros’ extensive library of film and TV rights, as well as its HBO Max streaming service.

Analysts have said the new terms are favourable for investors in Warner Bros Discovery.

David Zaslav, president and chief executive of Warner Bros Discovery, said: “Today’s revised merger agreement brings us even closer to combining two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world and with it even more people enjoying the entertainment they love to watch the most.

“By coming together with Netflix, we will combine the stories Warner Bros has told that have captured the world’s attention for more than a century and ensure audiences continue to enjoy them for generations to come.”

The agreed deal will close after Warner Bros Discovery completes a proposed spin-off of its cable channels, which include CNN, TBS and TNT Sports in the UK.

Warner Bros Discovery is continuing to back the Netflix takeover over a rival bid by Paramount Skydance.

The rival studios and media giant offered to buy the whole of Warner Bros Discovery for 30 dollars a share in cash.

Greg Peters, co-chief executive of Netflix, said: “By amending our agreement today, we are underscoring what we have believed all along: not only does our transaction provide superior stockholder value, it is also fundamentally pro-consumer, pro-innovation, pro-creator and pro-growth.

“Our revised all-cash agreement demonstrates our commitment to the transaction with Warner Bros and provides WBD stockholders with an accelerated process and the financial certainty of cash consideration, while maintaining our commitment to a healthy balance sheet and our solid investment grade ratings.”