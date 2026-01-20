Man who chased constable with chainsaw in ‘horror film’ murder bid jailed

A man who tried to murder a police officer with a chainsaw in a scene a judge described as being like a “horror film” has been jailed for ten years.

Liridon Kastrati launched a foul-mouthed outburst immediately after being sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow – banging on the dock, shouting at the judge and calling him a “f***ing terrorist”.

The 32-year-old, from Albania, was earlier convicted of the attempted murder of Pc Gary Cowan following an incident in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on May 6 2024.

It took place just after his car crashed into a police vehicle.

During sentencing on Tuesday, Judge William Gallacher told Kastrati: “I have never encountered the use of a chainsaw as a weapon being wielded.

“Many might have thought this was the stuff of horror films.”

The judge said that Kastrati had been driving a car which had crashed into a police vehicle in Paisley.

He had initially tried to flee the scene of the accident before returning and removing the chainsaw from the boot of his car.

Judge Gallacher said: “You started it up and roared the engine of the chainsaw. As you did so, you shouted an abusive remark about the police.”

The judge described how Kastrati then proceeded to chase Pc Cowan down the street for a “significant” distance while revving the chainsaw.

The constable ran away and feared Kastrati would “chop off his limbs” if he caught up with him, the judge said.

He said much of the incident was caught on CCTV or mobile phone footage and Kastrati had been intent on causing “catastrophic” harm before Pc Cowan’s colleagues arrived on the scene and helped to apprehend him.

Judge Gallacher said: “Your behaviour caused significant harm but the potential could have been far worse.

“If Pc Cowan had not been able to run fast enough or if he had stumbled and fell, the scene could have been one of carnage.”

The 10-year sentence was backdated to May 2024.

Immediately after the sentence was imposed, Kastrati began banging on the dock and shouted at the judge.

He shouted in Albanian before saying “you’re a f**ing terrorist” and “your country is a f***ing terrorist” in English, then was led away by guards.

John Scullion KC had earlier made statements in mitigation. He said his client had acted “spontaneously and impulsively” following the car accident.

He noted that there had been “significant deletions” from the charges which Kastrati initially faced, which included that he had driven the car at the police.

The chainsaw was in his car for a “gardening job”, Mr Scullion said.

The defence lawyer said: “(Kastrati’s) position is that because of his immigration status, following the incident he panicked and acted in an irrational manner.”

He said his client was remorseful and asked the judge to take account of his lack of a criminal record.

During the earlier trial at the High Court in Paisley, Pc Cowan told the court he feared for his life when Kastrati ran after him with a chainsaw.

The officer said: “He was chasing after me with the chainsaw, holding the chainsaw up, running after me.

“I thought ‘if I don’t create distance, he is going to kill me’.”

The constable said Kastrati was shouting “f*** the police” as he chased him.

Charges of breach of the peace, stealing a car and motoring offences were dropped.