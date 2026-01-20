Jury selection for Noah Donohoe inquest to continue into third day

The jury selection process ahead of an inquest into the death of Belfast school boy Noah Donohoe is to continue into a third day.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in the Northern Ireland capital in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe, who has led a high-profile campaign for answers around her son’s death, has attended Belfast Coroner’s Court every day.

She is being supported by family members, and her solicitor Niall Murphy.

Solicitor Niall Murphy (left) and Fiona Donohoe (third left), the mother of Noah Donohoe, outside Belfast Coroner’s Court on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

A large pool of potential jurors were gathered this week.

Mr Justice Rooney, who is presiding over proceedings, has considered questionnaires filled in by the potential jurors for their suitability to serve.

A number of potential jurors have been excused for legitimate reasons, with work continuing to assess further excusals before a jury of 11 people is drawn by ballot.

The inquest is expected to get under way formally on Wednesday afternoon with opening statements.

Police believe Noah entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast, and shortly before he went missing he was seen with no clothes on.

Prior to that, the schoolboy was seen falling off his bike on the Shore Road.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.

The case has attracted high levels of public interest over the unexplained nature of the death of the St Malachy’s College student.

Ms Donohoe is hoping the coroner’s case will provide answers to some of the outstanding questions she has pressed for.

Her counsel, Brenda Campbell KC, told a preliminary hearing last year that Ms Donohoe wanted a “full and fearless” inquest into her son’s death.