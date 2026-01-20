Jury selection continues ahead of Noah Donohoe inquest

The jury selection process ahead of an inquest into the death of Belfast school boy Noah Donohoe is continuing into a second day.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe, who has led a high-profile campaign for answers around her son’s of death, arrived at Belfast Coroner’s Court earlier.

Fiona Donohoe (centre), the mother of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe, arrives at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Tuesday morning. (Liam McBurney/PA)

The inquest will formally open when the jury selection process has completed in the proceedings presided over by Mr Justice Rooney.

Police believe Noah entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast, and shortly before he went missing he was seen with no clothes on. Prior to that, the schoolboy was seen falling off his bike on the Shore Road.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.

The case has attracted high levels of public interest over the unexplained nature of the death of the St Malachy’s College student.

Ms Donohoe is hoping the coroner’s case will provide answers to some of the outstanding questions she has pressed for