Hotel bosses call for financial support as business rates set to surge

UK hotel chains and holiday parks have warned that a proposed surge in business rates could impact employment and prices as they called for expected support for pubs to be extended across the sector.

Firms including Hilton, Butlin’s and Travelodge are among more than 130 accommodation businesses who have called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves for an urgent solution.

In November’s autumn budget, the Chancellor launched significant changes to business rates, the commercial property tax impacting hospitality and high street firms.

The Treasury announced a reduced multiplier for calculating rates but also revealed that a current 40% discount for retail, hospitality and leisure firms will end in April.

This will be replaced by significant transition relief but this will phase out after three years.

The budget also confirmed that new property valuations will be used for 2026, which have contributed to significant long-term rate increases for hotels, as well as other hospitality businesses.

The average hotels business rates bill will increase by 115% by April 2029, totalling £205,200, according to analysis of Valuation Office Agency data by the UKHospitality trade group.

In a letter to Ms Reeves, the bosses said the increases are “not something businesses will be able to easily absorb”, and that passing costs on to guests would further add to cost-of-living pressures.

The Government has indicated that pubs are expected to receive additional financial support after recent warnings from the sector due to their impending business rates increases.

Hotel bosses have stressed that any support measures must be extended to accommodation providers and other hospitality operators.

In the letter, they said: “While additional support for the hospitality sector is welcome, it’s critical that it should not only extend to pubs but should be a whole-sector solution.

“These changes to business rates present the most significant challenge to accommodation providers in terms of their ongoing viability, and many will face tough decisions in terms of employment and their ability to invest.

“This issue will grow in severity over the coming years, as transitional relief tapers off – this is not something businesses will be able to easily absorb, while passing costs onto guests would further add to the cost-of-living pressures already greatly affecting the British public.”

Kate Nicholls, chairwoman of UKHospitality, said: “Hotels and holiday parks are the hardest hit by business rates hikes, facing 115% increases.

“As this coalition so clearly sets out – this will only have adverse impacts on employment, investment and, in some cases, business viability.

“Accommodation businesses will unfortunately have no choice but to pass these additional costs on to the consumer – which will only worsen the cost-of-living crisis and drive inflation.”