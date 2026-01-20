Darren Jones brands reports he is source of Streeting briefing ‘total nonsense’

Darren Jones has branded suggestions he is briefing against Health Secretary Wes Streeting as “total nonsense”.

Reports over the weekend suggested Mr Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, had orchestrated briefings against Mr Streeting – something his allies have denied.

Mr Jones’s intervention came after Business Secretary Peter Kyle spoke to the Press Association about his frustration with the “perverse” incentives that reward colleagues for briefing against rivals after calls for Mr Streeting to be sacked.

Wes Streeting looks on as Sir Keir Starmer takes questions from the media (Leon Neal/PA)

The Health Secretary is seen as a potential successor to Sir Keir Starmer and there have been reports of Cabinet-level infighting over his position in recent weeks.

A Times story quoted three unnamed Cabinet ministers criticising Mr Streeting, with suggestions Sir Keir should sack him for disloyalty.

Asked by Sky News about suggestions he was responsible for the briefing against the Health Secretary, Mr Jones said: “That’s total nonsense.

“Someone tried this story a couple of weeks ago when someone thought it was a good idea to brief against Wes in the first place, and it didn’t land.

“They have had a second go, and it must have been a slow news day.”

The senior minister added: “Wes Streeting knows that it’s got nothing to do with me, as do all of my colleagues.

“Whoever is spending their time briefing out these stories, they should either get on with the job, or get out.”

Business Secretary Peter Kyle (Ben Whitley/PA)

Mr Kyle had earlier told PA the “wrong behaviours” were sometimes rewarded in Westminster.

The Business Secretary, who Mr Streeting has described as his best friend in the Cabinet, praised the Health Secretary’s record in office.

He said: “Politics is completely unlike any other environment I’ve worked in.

“Sometimes the incentives in politics are perverse and the wrong behaviours are rewarded in different ways.

“I think our country’s governance would benefit from all of the incentives pointing toward delivering in your day job, running a department.

“Wes is doing that and I think that is the model that should be rewarded into the future.”