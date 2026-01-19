Who are the seven people suing the Daily Mail’s publisher?

Seven high-profile people – including the Duke of Sussex and Baroness Doreen Lawrence – have brought legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

The group are bringing claims against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), accusing it of carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars or “blagging” private records.

ANL firmly denies the “preposterous” allegations, which are being tried over nine weeks in London.

Here, the Press Association looks at the individuals bringing the claims:

– The Duke of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex, the second son of the King and the fifth in line to the throne, has been outspoken in his desire to reform the media.

Harry, 41, stepped back as a senior working royal in early 2020 and subsequently moved to North America with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

ANL is the third publisher to face legal action from the duke, after he previously sued News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, and Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which published The Mirror, over alleged unlawful information gathering.

In June 2023, Harry became the first senior royal in more than two decades to appear personally in court proceedings, as he faced nearly eight hours of questioning in his claim against MGN.

Harry has previously taken legal action against other publishers (Suzanne Plunkett (PA)

Mr Justice Fancourt ruled in December that year that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at MGN titles in the late 1990s, and that it hacked Harry’s phone “to a modest extent”.

He awarded the duke £140,600 in damages after finding 15 articles about Harry were the product of unlawful information gathering.

Then, in January last year, Harry settled his claim against NGN on what would have been the second day of the trial of the legal action, with the publisher apologising to the duke and agreeing to pay substantial damages.

In a statement following the settlement, the former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, who was also suing NGN, said: “I once said that the big beasts of the tabloid jungle have no predators. I was wrong, they have Prince Harry.

“His bravery and astonishing courage… have brought accountability to a part of the media that thought it was untouchable.”

The duke appeared at court for a preliminary hearing in his legal battle against ANL in March 2023, where the publisher failed in a bid to have the claims against it thrown out without a trial.

– Doreen Lawrence

Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon is known for her campaigning following the racist attack in which her son Stephen Lawrence, 18, was murdered in 1993.

The aspiring architect was stabbed to death by a group of up to six white youths as he waited at a bus stop in Well Hall Road, Eltham, south-east London.

Lady Lawrence (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Daily Mail, under then-editor Paul Dacre, campaigned to bring Mr Lawrence’s killers to justice.

On the front page of the paper’s February 14 1997 edition, the paper labelled five men – Gary Dobson, Neil Acourt, Jamie Acourt, Luke Knight, and David Norris – as “murderers” and challenged them to sue the newspaper for libel.

In January 2012, Dobson and Norris were found guilty of being involved in the attack and sentenced to life imprisonment, after a forensic review of the case found significant new scientific evidence on clothing seized from their homes following the murder.

Lady Lawrence took her seat in the House of Lords in 2013.

The High Court has previously heard that the peer was “alerted” to a potential legal claim by a text from Harry.

In written submissions for a preliminary hearing in November 2024, Catrin Evans KC, for ANL, said: “Litigation appears to have been contemplated by Baroness Lawrence almost immediately after the text was received by her.”

Speaking to the BBC in September last year, Lady Lawrence said she felt “disbelief” when Harry contacted her.

She said: “It just floors you, because you don’t expect that, but not somebody like me anyway.

“You know, all I’m trying to do over the years is just to try and get justice for my son.”

– Sir Elton John and David Furnish

Elton Hercules John was born on March 25 1947 as Reginald Kenneth Dwight, a name he changed to his professional name. He was educated at Pinner County Grammar School and the Royal Academy of Music.

Sir Elton was knighted for services to music and charity in 1998 and was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity in November 2021.

David Furnish (Ian West/PA)

During his career spanning more than six decades, he has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and won many accolades, including two Oscars for best original score.

The performer and his long-term partner, David Furnish, entered into a civil partnership in 2005 and married nine years later, in December 2014, after same-sex marriage was legalised in the UK.

The pair have two sons named Zachary and Elijah.

– Sir Simon Hughes

A former Liberal Democrat MP, Sir Simon represented Bermondsey and Old Southwark over a 32-year period until 2015.

The qualified barrister also stood as the Lib Dem candidate for Mayor of London in 2004, and was elected deputy leader of the party in 2010.

Sir Simon Hughes (Jeff Moore/PA)

In 2019, Sir Simon sued NGN for misuse of private information and breach of confidence.

He accepted “substantial” damages from the publisher in 2021.

NGN also paid his legal costs but made no admission of liability in relation to The Sun.

– Elizabeth Hurley

Ms Hurley is no stranger to legal battles with the press, having previously complained of intrusions into her private life, including over her pregnancy and a paternity dispute.

In February 2019, the actress and model settled a phone-hacking claim against NGN just days before an expected trial in London.

In May 2017, she received damages and an apology from MGN in the settlement of a claim over the misuse of private information related to 58 articles between 1998 and 2007.

Liz Hurley (Yui Mok/PA)

MGN admitted that “certain articles” she complained of derived from illegal activity.

The mother-of-one, best known for starring in the Austin Powers and Bedazzled films, also had a high-profile relationship with late Australian cricketer Shane Warne and was previously married to Indian textiles heir Arun Nayar.

– Sadie Frost

An actress and film producer, Ms Frost also has experience of media legal fights.

In 2015, she was awarded a record £260,250 in damages over phone hacking by MGN.

The mother-of-four complained about 31 articles, 27 of them admitted by the publisher to be the product of phone-hacking.

Her case – brought alongside former Coronation Street actress Shobna Gulati, ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne and others – was the first trial to have taken place over phone-hacking during years of litigation.

Sadie Frost leaving an earlier hearing in the claim in 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Frost found fame in the 1990s as part of north London’s so-called “Primrose Hill Set” of celebrities, including supermodel friend Kate Moss.

Her former marriages to Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp and actor Jude Law drew media attention.

In her case against ANL, Ms Frost alleges she suffered invasions of her privacy through phone hacking and the tapping of Mr Law’s landline when he was discussing details of their divorce settlement.