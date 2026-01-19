Swinney: Not right for Trump to use tariffs as economic threat over Greenland

John Swinney has accused the US President of issuing “economic threats” which are “deeply damaging” after Donald Trump announced tariffs are to be imposed on the UK and other Nato countries as part of a dispute over the future of Greenland.

The Scottish First Minister insisted the threatened tariffs were “the wrong thing to do” claiming they would harm the economy of Scotland and the UK.

He went on to warn the US President’s tariffs could also be “very damaging” in a “diplomatic and security sense”.

Mr Swinney spoke out as UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the dispute over Greenland – which Mr Trump wants to take over because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth – must be resolved through “calm discussion between allies” rather than military action or a trade war.

US President Donald Trump is threatening tariffs on the UK and other Nato countries as part of his efforts to seize control of Greenland (Leon Neal/PA)

The PM also signalled Britain would not engage in a trade war with the Americans and impose retaliatory tariffs, insisting this was “not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance”.

Sir Keir’s comments came after the US president said he would charge the UK a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increasing to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

The same tariffs will also apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland – all of whom are members of Nato – the US President has insisted.

Mr Trump has not ruled out military action to achieve his aim of taking the territory, which is a semi-autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the crisis as a ‘moment for the whole country to pull together’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

In an emergency address from Downing Street, Sir Keir said the crisis was a “moment for the whole country to pull together”.

Meanwhile, Mr Swinney said: “The announcements made by President Trump over the weekend are deeply damaging and they are the wrong thing to do.

“They have the risk of undermining the economy of Scotland and the United Kingdom because of the scale of the tariffs but they also risk undermining the security and the safety of the Nato alliance because of the steps, and the approach, that have been taken in relation to Greenland.

“So, at an economic level, and at a security level, this approach being taken by President Trump is wrong and should not be pursued.”

Then First Minister told the Press Association that “the people of Greenland must be able to decide their own future, that is their right”.

Mr Swinney was clear: “It is not appropriate for the United States to use economic threats on others through the application of tariffs to try to get their way in the face of the right of the people of Greenland to decide their own future.

“Economically these tariffs are very damaging but, in a diplomatic and security sense, they are very damaging because they will destabilise the Nato alliance and none of us want to see that happening.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative business spokesperson Murdo Fraser said: “This latest threat by President Trump to impose more tariffs would be devastating for industries key to Scotland’s economy.”

He said Scotland’s whisky and textiles sector could be particularly badly hit – with the Tory MSP noting the First Minister had not yet managed to secure a deal with the US on whisky tariffs.

Mr Fraser said: “More tariffs would be deeply damaging for jobs and economic growth across Scotland, with the whisky industry having lost 1,000 jobs in the last year alone.

“I have submitted a question to SNP ministers asking them to outline how they will do everything they can to protect jobs and make it clear in no uncertain terms to President Trump that these tariffs should not be introduced.”