Swinney: Holyrood’s days are numbered if Farage becomes prime minister

The Scottish Parliament’s “days are numbered” if Nigel Farage becomes prime minister, Scotland’s First Minister has warned.

John Swinney said the Reform UK leader held Holyrood “in total contempt”.

The SNP leader accused Mr Farage of being a “long-term opponent” of devolution.

Polls suggest Reform UK could place second or third at the Scottish Parliament elections in May.

The First Minister claimed Nigel Farage was a threat to devolution (Robert Perry/PA)

The party’s polling numbers are even stronger in England and Mr Swinney suggested that if Reform UK won the next UK general election, it could abolish Holyrood.

The First Minister told the Press Association in Cumbernauld: “Nigel Farage has been a long-term opponent of the Scottish Parliament and devolution.

“He holds the Scottish Parliament in total contempt, so his contesting of the elections is just about trying to undermine the institution.

“And if Nigel Farage becomes the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, I think the Scottish Parliament’s days are numbered.

“That’s why people in Scotland have got to vote at this election for independence to secure the self-government of Scotland.”

As UKIP leader in 2014, Mr Farage called for a “new constitutional settlement” in the UK, saying England did not have a “fair voice” in the union.

At the time, he said the UK had to have a type of “devolution that works for everybody”.

He has also called for the Barnett Formula – which works out how much money Scotland gets from Westminster – to be scrapped.

Nigel Farage, right, announced Lord Malcolm Offord as Reform’s Scottish leader last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Farage appointed former Tory minister Lord Malcolm Offord as the party’s first Scottish leader last week.

Reform UK Scotland has reportedly been given a £1 million war chest for the election in May.

Meanwhile, billionaire businessmen Sandy and James Easdale have backed Scottish Labour with a six-figure donation.

The SNP has come under financial strain in recent years with heavy losses from a declining membership and falling number of MPs.

Mr Swinney, whose party is still being investigated for its finances, insisted the SNP was in a “strong financial position”, adding: “We will raise more money before the election, and I’m confident we will fight a very significant and comprehensive and well funded election campaign for the campaign.”

Reform UK has been approached for comment.