Starmer ‘wants to get balance right’ on Hillsborough Law after amendment pulled

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to “get the balance right” on the proposed Hillsborough Law, after an amendment was pulled at the eleventh hour over concerns it could provide a get-out clause for spies.

The Government withdrew the legislation from Monday’s parliamentary agenda entirely after initially planning for its report stage and third reading to go ahead and then bring forward amendments in the Lords.

Concerns were raised that intelligence agencies could have used the amendment to avoid being bound by the proposed duty of candour.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a statement (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street on Monday, the Prime Minister said it was important to “get the balance right”.

He told reporters: “I care hugely that we get this right, that we right the wrongs for very many families who have been let down and ensure a better future for families.

“In relation to the duty of candour, we’ve been clear that that matters.

“What we’re now trying to do is just make sure we get the balance right when it comes to the application of any principle to the security and intelligence agencies.

“Obviously, I have to focus on the national interest – my primary duty as Prime Minister, which is to keep this country safe and secure, that is the duty I hold above all other duties, and I take it really seriously, which is why we’re just taking time to make sure that we get that balance absolutely right.”

Ministers are now speaking to campaigners and bereaved families to try to agree on how to move forward.

The proposed law, formally the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, aims to force public officials and contractors to tell the truth after disasters.

Amendments tabled last week brought spies within the scope of the legislation, subject to the approval of the head of their service, but campaigners said this would allow those running the security services to decide whether to disclose information.

Ian Byrne, the Labour MP for Liverpool, West Derby (Peter Byrne/PA)

Campaign group Hillsborough Law Now said it welcomed the Government “listening to the campaign, families, MPs and supporters by withdrawing their security services amendment”.

The amendment put forward drew criticism from campaigners and Labour figures.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne had said he would not be able to support the legislation with the Government’s amendments included.

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said on Saturday that the Government amendment “risks undermining the spirit of the legislation” and “creates too broad an opt-out” for the security services.