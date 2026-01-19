Sir Elton John felt safety of his children ‘violated’, court hears

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish felt the safety of their children had been “violated” by alleged unlawful news gathering by the Daily Mail’s publisher, the High Court has heard.

On the first day of a nine-week trial on Monday, the court in London was told that the couple also felt “outrage” at the alleged “stealing” of their son Zachary’s birth certificate and medical details after he was born.

Sir Elton and a group of six others, including the Duke of Sussex, allege that Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) carried out or commissioned unlawful activities to gather information for stories.

This included hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing private phone conversations.

ANL has strongly denied wrongdoing, with lawyers for the publisher telling the court that the claims made by Sir Elton and Furnish are “unsupported by any evidence before the court and utterly baseless”.

The couple allege 10 articles about them between 2002 and 2015 were based on unlawful information gathering by ANL.

In written submissions by barrister David Sherborne, he said of Sir Elton and Furnish: “They feel that their home, and the safety of their children and loved ones, has been violated.

“Mr Furnish explains that they are ‘profoundly affected by the uncertainty of not knowing how many times we were targeted… We still don’t know what was really done to us’.

“They are horrified that Associated has used their friendships against them by stealing information through those friends, which Sir Elton describes as ‘the exploitation of love, connection, trust and bonds to find out information shared in confidence’.

“Both Sir Elton and Mr Furnish underline the outrage they feel in light of Associated’s invasion into medical details surrounding the birth of their son Zachary, and the stealing of their son’s birth certificate ‘before we even had a chance to see it ourselves’.”

The Duke of Sussex arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, on Monday (James Manning/PA)

Sir Elton and Furnish followed Monday’s proceedings on a live video-link, while some of their co-claimants were in court.

In his written submissions, Antony White KC, on behalf of ANL, said: “Sir Elton and Mr Furnish, like other claimants, rely on an attempt by members of the research team and the claimants’ legal representatives to link payment records with articles, loosely proximate in time to the payment record, which they claim to believe contain ‘hallmarks’ of unlawful information gathering.

“However, this attempt to substantiate the serious allegations of unlawful information gathering is, as with the same attempts elsewhere in these proceedings, unsupported by any evidence before the court and utterly baseless.”

The other claimants in the group are Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost.

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley arriving at the Royal Courts Of Justice (Jeff Moore/PA)

They started their legal cases against ANL in 2022, with documents setting out the claims naming dozens of journalists, including some national newspaper editors.

In 2023, ANL failed to have the cases thrown out before a trial on the basis that they were “time-barred” or brought too late.

The trial before Mr Justice Nicklin is expected to last nine weeks with a judgment in writing at a later date.