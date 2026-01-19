Man, 39, arrested on suspicion of murder of housekeeper in Hampshire village

A 39-year-old man found injured at an address where a 68-year-old housekeeper had been stabbed to death has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Gilly Livie was found by paramedics and police officers with serious injuries at her thatched cottage home in the village of Cheriton, Hampshire, at 10.30am on January 9.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination found she died from a stab wound to the neck.

Police were called to the property on January 9 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hampshire Constabulary has said a man, from Alton, who was taken to hospital with “life-threatening” injuries had now been arrested in connection with her death.

A force spokesman said: “Detectives have made an arrest in connection with the death of 68-year-old Gilly Livie in Cheriton.

“We were called to an address off the B3046 at around 10.30am on Friday January 9.

“Gilly was found inside the address with serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of attending officers and our colleagues in the ambulance service, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post-mortem confirmed that Gilly died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

“Specialist officers continue to support her family.

“Officers also located a 39-year-old man at the address.

“He had what were initially described as life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Today (Monday January 19), officers arrested the man on suspicion of murder.

“The man, from Alton, will remain in hospital for treatment until he is well enough to be taken to a police station.”

Inspector Stuart Ross said: “Detectives continue to work hard to find out exactly what happened to Gilly.

“We would like to thank the local community in Cheriton for their patience while we carried out our initial inquiries.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there is any wider threat or risk to the local community.

“If people do have any further information that they think may help our investigation, then please contact us.

“In particular, we are still keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in Cheriton between the hours of 11pm on January 8 and 11am the following day.”

The force previously confirmed that it made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as it is understood that officers attended the address prior to the fatal incident.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, described Ms Livie as “a lovely lady”.