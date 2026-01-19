Long-awaited inquest into death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe due to start

A long-awaited inquest to set to get under way into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The selection of a jury is expected to take place at Belfast Coroner’s Court ahead of opening statements later this week in the proceedings presided over by Mr Justice Rooney.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

Fiona Donohoe and her son Noah (Family handout)

Police believe he entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast, and shortly before he went missing he was seen with no clothes on. Prior to that, the schoolboy was seen falling off his bike on the Shore Road.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.

The case has attracted high levels of public interest over the unexplained nature of the death of the St Malachy’s College student.

Noah Donohoe’s mother Fiona and solicitor Niall Murphy arrive at Laganside Courts (PA)

His mother, Fiona Donohoe, has anchored a campaign for answers over what happened to her son.

She is hoping the coroner’s case will provide answers to some of the outstanding questions she has pressed for.