King to host reception celebrating Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit

The King is to celebrate Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit with a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Charles will be joined by Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney at the event in Edinburgh on Monday.

During the reception in the Throne Room the King and Mr Swinney will meet investors, business representatives and leaders from industries including technology, healthcare and AI.

They will start by meeting representatives from Rosebank Distillery which was founded in Falkirk in 1840 and is considered a good example of innovation, sustainability and biodiversity.

The distillery also won the best in show award at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The King and Mr Swinney will have the opportunity to taste a dram of whisky during the reception.