King shares dram with Swinney at reception celebrating Scottish business owners

The King shared a dram with Scotland’s First Minister while hosting Scottish business owners at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The reception brought together various entrepreneurs, business owners, investors and capital investment firms to celebrate Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Charles was joined by John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes at the event in Edinburgh on Monday.

King Charles meets the First Minister of Scotland John Swinney during a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)

During the reception in the Throne Room, the King and Mr Swinney met investors, business representatives and leaders from industries including technology, healthcare and AI.

The meeting started with whisky tasting, as guests met representatives from Rosebank Distillery which was founded in Falkirk in 1840.

The distillery won the best in show award at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The King, Scotland First Minister John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes met to celebrate Scotland’s entrepreneurial economy (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King tasted a 31-year-old Rosebank whisky which he claimed had a taste of toffee.

Rosebank managing director Leonard Russell and his son Tom Russell, who is head of export at Rosebank, said Charles has expressed interest in their business and had correctly identified the toffee notes.

Leonard Russell said: “He did know about whisky and he was interested that it was triple distilled and wanted to know why it had won best whisky in the world in the San Francisco competition which is the biggest competition in America.

King Charles during a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)

“He said its got notes of toffee which is what you get from long aged whisky.”

The family run business said they were “honoured” to share their business success with the King.

Mr Russell continued: “We’re honoured, and what the King does to bring attention to businesses in Scotland is a remarkable thing.”

The King and Queen were both in Scotland as the Duke of Sussex’s trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail got under way at the High Court in London on Monday.

