Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies aged 93

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died aged 93, his foundation said.

The co-founder of the luxury fashion house and brand Valentino died on Monday surrounded by his loved ones at his residence in Rome, a statement shared on Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation Instagram account said.

The designer, known for his statement Valentino Red shade, shaped high fashion throughout the late 20th century after launching his brand in 1960, with royals, first ladies and Hollywood stars going on to wear his brand including Diana, Princess of Wales, Elizabeth Taylor and former US first lady Jacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis.

In a post shared on Monday, his foundation announced that Valentino will be lying in state at the foundation’s headquarters on Piazza Mignanelli on Wednesday January 21 and Thursday January 22.

The funeral service will take place the following day, Friday January 23, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs in Rome’s Piazza della Repubblica.

Known universally by his first name, Valentino was born in 1932 in Voghera, Lombardy, and studied fashion in Paris before co-founding the fashion house with businessman Giammetti in 1960.

By 1968 he had been chosen by the former US first lady to design the high neck lace gown she wore for her wedding to her second husband, Aristotle Onassis.

The couturier went on to dress the Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, with fellow actresses Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren also among his high-status clients.

His dresses became red carpet favourites for Hollywood stars, with gowns worn by Sharon Stone, Anne Hathaway and notably Julia Roberts, who wore a black and white vintage Valentino gown to the 2001 Oscars where she won the best actress award for legal drama Erin Brockovich.

Cate Blanchett also wore a buttermilk yellow Valentino gown at the 2005 Oscars where she took home the best supporting actress award for her role in The Aviator.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to the designer in a post on X and said: “Valentino, undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian high fashion.

“Today Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for everything.”