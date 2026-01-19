Farage says ‘centre right is uniting’ as he welcomes Andrew Rosindell to Reform

Nigel Farage said the “centre right is uniting” as he welcomed Andrew Rosindell to Reform UK.

Mr Rosindell became the second Conservative MP to jump ship in the space of a week after Robert Jenrick defected on Thursday.

He said he was persuaded to resign as a shadow foreign office minister in Kemi Badenoch’s front bench because of the “failure” of the Conservative Party “on the issue of Chagossian self-determination”.

Speaking to reporters in Westminster, Mr Farage said: “Another shadow cabinet member has joined us.

“I’ve known Andrew for over 25 years. We’ve always got on very, very well.”

Mr Rosindell has been a Conservative MP for Romford since 2001.

He told reporters Mr Farage “has to be our next prime minister”.

Nigel Farage and Andrew Rosindell speak to reporters (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking about the Government’s decision to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, he said: “It’s a total failure of the British state to protect British interests.

“The Conservative Party and the Labour Party have played a part in this, and I can’t put my name to it ever.

“I repudiate what has happened, and that’s one of the reasons I decided this weekend to join Nigel and reform UK. This man has to be our next prime minister.

“Our country needs reform. It needs change, and we need to rescue our nation and the calamity of this socialist government.”

Asked how his former colleagues had reacted to his defection, he said: “I have many, many friends in the Conservative Party… they’ve all been incredibly kind.

“They understand why I’ve done this. I have no malice towards my friends in the Conservative Party.”

Mr Rosindell said he had not spoken to Mrs Badenoch since his announcement, but wishes her “all the best personally”.

A Conservative Party source said previously that Mr Rosindell had threatened to defect for months, but denied he was doing so until as recently as Saturday.

They said it was another example of Mr Farage doing Mrs Badenoch’s “spring cleaning”, in reference to her comments after Mr Jenrick’s defection.