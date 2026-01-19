Camilla meets comic book characters during reading initiative launch

The Queen joined schoolchildren, authors, publishers and a familiar Scottish comic book character as she launched a reading initiative in Edinburgh.

Camilla attended the National Library of Scotland on Monday to launch the first national year of reading since 2008.

She even met publisher DC Thomson’s Dennis the Menace, who can normally be found in the Beano comic.

Camilla is patron of the National Literacy Trust (NLT), a charity that supports reading among people of all ages across the UK.

The Queen holds the framed Beano comic strip featuring herself which was presented to her during a visit to the National Library of Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

During the launch event in Edinburgh on Monday, she met with Scottish authors Jackie Kay, Val McDermid and Sir Ian Rankin.

Joining a roundtable, she met with representatives from the Scottish Book Trust, the Scottish Library and Information Council, and DC Thomson, each of whom has backed the campaign.

The visit comes after a 2025 survey of 7,739 children and young people aged eight to 18 in Scotland found just three in ten (30.3%) said they enjoyed reading in their free time and only one in six (16.8%) said they read daily in their free time.

As a result, the charity says children and youngsters alike are missing out on reading skills, wellbeing, empathy and confidence.

They also risk missing out on learning and creativity, the charity warned.

The Queen speaking with author Sir Ian Rankin during the visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Camilla joined schoolchildren from the local Granton and Clovenstone primary schools who had spent much of their morning creating their own fictional comic book characters to show her upon her arrival.

The Queen then joined an illustration class where DC Thomson insiders showed the children how to draw Dennis the Menace and his pet dog, Gnasher, and even had a go at drawing the pair herself.

The publisher then created a bespoke three-panel Beano sketch depicting Dennis and Gnasher meeting the Queen at the National Library, all with the help of the schoolchildren.

The NLT says young people found song lyrics, fiction, non-fiction and comic books to be the most popular materials enjoyed by younger audiences.

The launch comes as the Duke of Sussex is embroiled in a legal battle with Daily Mail publishers Associated Newspapers Limited after he claimed it used unlawful means to gather information for news stories about him between 2001 and 2013.

Jonathan Douglas CBE, chief executive of the NLT, said: “The national year of reading provides us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate the UK’s relationship with reading and change people’s life stories.

A drawing of Gnasher and Dennis by the Queen during a visit to the National Library of Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“With incredible ambassadors, events and partnerships at the fore, in addition to the invaluable support of the National Literacy Trust’s patron, Her Majesty The Queen, the national year of reading can inspire every child, young person and adult to go all in on their passions, feed their curiosities and connect with others through reading – in 2026 and beyond.”

David Hayman, director of the national year of reading, said: “Reading is one of the most powerful tools we have to learn, create and grow. But, right now, too many people are switching off from it.

“The national year of reading’s ‘go all in’ campaign will transform how the nation sees reading, reaching people where they are and getting them excited about rediscovering the power, joy and relevance it can bring to their lives.

“Today’s event captured the energy and optimism we need to put reading back at the heart of our culture. Reading in all its forms can unlock the things we already love, so whatever your passion: if you’re into it, read into it.”

Val McDermid, award-winning author and national year of reading ambassador, said: “Reading is a window on the world beyond our own. It shows us possibilities and gives us the tools to make them realities. Reading is the greatest gift we can give our children. And ourselves.”