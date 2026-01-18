‘We remember you’: Victims of New Cross fire honoured on 45th anniversary

Families have paid tribute to the 14 young black people who died in the New Cross fire, using a service marking the 45th anniversary of the blaze to implore people to “hold one another with compassion and care”.

Every seat in St Andrew’s Church in Brockley, south-east London, was filled on Sunday afternoon as more than 200 people gathered to honour the youngsters, aged between 14 and 22, who died as flames engulfed a birthday party in New Cross Road on January 18 1981.

They were: Patrick Cummings, Andrew Gooding, Peter Campbell, Gerry Paul Francis, Steve Collins, Patricia Johnson, Rosaline Henry, Lloyd Hall, Humphrey Geoffrey Brown, Owen Thompson, Yvonne Ruddock, Glenton Powell, Paul Ruddock and Anthony Berbeck – who killed himself in 1983.

The fire, originally thought to have been started by racists throwing a petrol bomb, prompted 10,000 people to march in central London in a mass protest.

Two inquests recorded open verdicts as families battled to clear up the mystery surrounding the tragedy.

At the second inquest, the coroner said that while he had concluded on the totality of the evidence that it was “more likely than not” that the fire was deliberately started by a flame being applied to an armchair, he could not be sure and was therefore unable to return a verdict of unlawful killing.

On Sunday, several of those who stood to pay tribute during the service referenced the continued questions and lack of accountability over the fire.

Former Playschool presenter Baroness Benjamin, who referred to the victims as “14 stars”, said: “These families have never received the justice they so clearly and desperately deserve.

“It’s as if their children’s lives don’t matter, and the trauma, depression and mental health effects families must endure each day looking for answers and closure, all of that is not important.

New Cross Massacre Action Committee demonstrators outside County Hall, London, ahead of the first inquest into the deaths (PA)

“This shameful part of history has left a stain on British society.”

Professor Patrick Vernon, a cultural historian and Windrush campaigner, said the New Cross fire “exposed how black lives, black grief and black suffering were treated in this country”.

Sir Steve Bullock, former mayor of Lewisham, said the community learned “there was a deep-rooted racism in British society” after the fire.

He went on: “We know that in the last 45 years there have been positive changes but we also know that there is much more to be done, and we owe it to those young people to keep struggling against racism and hatred in all its forms, locally, nationally and internationally.”

Families and survivors of the fire remembered the people they lost.

Survivor Sandra Ruddock, whose husband and sister-in-law died, said: “Today is not only about mourning the loss but about recognising the love that still exists because of them – smiles, conversations and shared moments and ordinary days with them that now mean everything.

“In remembering them we keep them close.

“In moments like this, we are reminded of how connected we are and how important it is to hold one another with compassion and care.

“Let us follow those we’ve lost by remembering them with dignity and by caring for those who are hurting and always choosing kindness.”

Richard Gooding said: “In 1981 my brother Andrew was only 14 years old when his life was taken.

“My mother was 46 years old and struggled with the loss of her youngest son.

“I would like to say how much I respect and admire the strength and courage of the survivors and also the families and parents who suffered so much grief and pain.”

He brought his now 91-year-old mother on stage to a standing ovation, and paid tribute to his late father who attended every memorial service commemorating those who died until his own death.

In the central part of the service, a candle was lit for each victim and all those gathered declared “we remember you” after each name was read out.

A “lantern of hope” was lit and taken towards a special stained glass window installed years ago in memory of those who died.