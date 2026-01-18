Starmer to speak at Downing Street after Trump tariff threats over Greenland

Sir Keir Starmer will speak at Downing Street after Donald Trump’s threats to ramp up tariffs until a deal is reached for the US to buy Greenland.

The Prime Minister has told the US president it is “wrong” to apply tariffs to the UK and other European allies opposing his efforts to take over Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

On Monday, Sir Keir will set out the UK’s approach to working with allies and how the country will be “led by our values”, according to a Government source.

He is also expected to speak about his determination to protect British people’s security, living standards and future through his work at home and abroad.

It comes after the US president said he would charge the UK a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increasing to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

Mr Trump said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.

Sir Keir held a series of calls on Sunday afternoon, speaking with Mr Trump as well as Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Nato chief Mark Rutte.

In all of them, he reiterated his position on Greenland – that its future is for Denmark and Greenland to decide – and that security in the High North is a priority for all Nato allies to protect Euro-Atlantic interests.

“He also said that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is wrong,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Mr Trump appeared to take issue with a Danish-led military exercise conducted with allies in Greenland this week, saying the countries had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

The UK sent a single military officer for the Arctic endurance exercise, and said in a joint statement with the seven other affected countries that it was planned and posed “no threat to anyone”.

They also warned that the US tariff threats “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral” and said they would “stand united and co-ordinated” in their response.

EU ambassadors held emergency talks on Sunday, after which Council president Antonio Costa said they agreed that tariffs were “incompatible” with the trade deal agreed last summer that set a baseline tariff of 15% on most EU exports to the US.

Antonio Costa (Leon Neal/PA)

The countries also expressed “readiness to defend ourselves against any form of coercion”, Mr Costa said.

He is expected to convene a summit of the bloc’s leaders later this week.

Although Washington has been increasing pressure over its plans for Greenland, US reports suggest the countries were given no notice of what was coming.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said on Sunday that the UK needs to engage in “adult debate” with Mr Trump, suggesting she expected him to be open to negotiation.

But she said the UK would not compromise on the position that the future of Greenland is a matter for the people of Greenland and Denmark.

“That is non-negotiable. That is the starting point for the conversation,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.