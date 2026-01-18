Police granted more time to question three suspects over Wayne Reid murder

Police have been granted more time to question three suspects around the murder of Wayne Reid in Co Londonderry.

The 43-year-old was found dead at an address in the Society Court area last week.

Eight people have been arrested in total on suspicion of his murder.

On Sunday police said detectives have been granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours to question two women, aged 39 and 33, and a 41-year-old man.

The scene at a property in the Society Court area of Coleraine after Wayne Reid was pronounced dead at the address (Liam McBurney/PA)

The three had been arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

On Saturday January 17, a 19-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women, aged 45 and 38, and a man aged 33 also remain in custody at this time.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further police inquiries