Irish Foreign Affairs Minister brands US tariffs plan ‘completely unacceptable’

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister has slammed a tariffs threat by US President Donald Trump amid talks over the future of Greenland as “completely unacceptable”.

The US president said the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

Helen McEntee said the decision “is completely unacceptable and deeply regrettable”.

“Ireland has been crystal clear that the future of Greenland is a matter to be determined by Denmark and by the Greenlandic people, in line with well-established democratic principles and international law,” she said.

“This is a position that will not change.

“Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States is non-negotiable.

“It is a fundamental principle of the United Nations Charter and of international law.

“It is what keeps all countries, large or small, militarily aligned or neutral, safe and secure.”

She reiterated Ireland’s commitment to the United Nations.

“A commitment to multilateralism, and the international legal order, with the UN, as the universal body charged with the maintenance of international peace and security at its heart, is the cornerstone of Irish foreign policy,” she said.

“This has been the case for the past seven decades, since Ireland joined the UN in 1955.

“It will remain the case.

“Denmark and Greenland of course have the sovereign right to arrange military exercises with their partners, on their own territory.

“We are coordinating closely with our EU and wider European partners in response to this announcement.

“The only way forward to resolve issues of concern to the US, or to any other country, is through respectful engagement.

“Denmark and Greenland have confirmed on multiple occasions that they are open to proactive constructive dialogue on all issues.”