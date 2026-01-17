Tony Blair ‘honoured’ to be part of Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza

Sir Tony Blair has said he is “honoured” to be part of Donald Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace”, which aims to prevent future conflict in the territory.

The former prime minister was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials as part of a “founding executive board” to lead long-term peace efforts in the Middle East, published by the White House on Friday.

The list also included US secretary of state Marco Rubio, special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are also on the board (Ludovic Marin, Pool photo via AP)

Sir Tony said in a statement: “I thank President Trump for his leadership in establishing the Board of Peace and am honoured to be appointed to its executive board.

“It’s been a real privilege to work with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and their outstanding team.

“I look forward to working with them and other colleagues in line with the president’s vision to promote peace and prosperity.”

He said the president’s 20-point plan for Gaza was an “extraordinary achievement” and that implementing it will take “enormous commitment and hard work”.