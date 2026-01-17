Starmer: Trump tariffs over Greenland ‘wrong’ and UK ‘pursuing this’ with US

Sir Keir Starmer has called Donald Trump’s plan to apply tariffs to the UK until a deal is reached to purchase Greenland “completely wrong”, and said he would be “pursuing this directly” with the US administration.

The US president said the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

The Prime Minister said: “Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes.

“We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of Nato and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic.

“Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration.”

Though Washington has been ratcheting up pressure over its plans for Greenland, US reports suggest the countries were given no notice of what was coming.

Sweden’s prime minister said his country was having “intensive discussions” with the other countries to decide on a coordinated response, while French President Emmanuel Macron said he would hold talks with European partners.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr Trump said: “These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable.

“Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question.

“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America.

“On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

Mr Trump said the US was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades”.

He said that it was “time for Denmark to give back”, adding: “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”

Mr Macron said he would not bow to “intimidation” and appeared to draw a parallel with the situation in Ukraine.

“No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations.

“Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context.

“Europeans will respond to them in a united and co-ordinated manner if they were to be confirmed. We will know how to uphold European sovereignty.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said: “We will not let ourselves be blackmailed.”

The move also prompted criticism across the board from UK politicians who fear for their impact on the economy.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Mr Trump was “completely wrong” to impose tariffs over Greenland, adding they would be a “burden for businesses across our country”.

Reform leader Nigel Farage said the tariffs would “hurt” the UK, and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Mr Trump was “punishing” the UK.

It comes as hundreds of people in Greenland’s capital Nuuk attended a rally on Saturday in support of self-governance.

Thousands of people also took part in rallies across Denmark on Saturday opposing any US takeover of Greenland.

Since the US began openly discussing the annexation of Greenland at the start of 2026, the UK has stepped up discussions on Arctic security, with Sir Keir raising the issue in calls with Mr Trump, the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte.

Last year, Mr Trump announced in his “Liberation Day” tariffs that the US would impose an additional 10% tariff on top of existing US duties, fees and taxes on imports from the UK.